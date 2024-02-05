Personnel Changes In The Exyte Management: Mark Garvey And Elena Bashkeeva Are Welcomed As New Members Of The Executive Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



High-tech industry expert Mark Garvey is new Segment CEO for Exyte's Global Business Unit Advanced Technology Facilities Elena Bashkeeva will become CFO at Exyte starting April 1st 2024 and will lead the Finance and Controlling functions as well as IT

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following personnel changes are taking place in the Executive Board of

Exyte. Mark Garvey joined the Executive Board in December 2023. Elena Bashkeeva will join the Executive Board of the global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries in April 2024.

Mark Garvey has been appointed to the Executive Board of Exyte. As Segment CEO Advanced Technology Facilities, Garvey is responsible for the Global Business Unit Advanced Technology Facilities (ATF). In addition, he is responsible for the corporate functions Environment, Health and Safety, Operational Excellence, as well as Procurement and Subcontracting. His oversight responsibilities also include Exyte Operations in the regions USA, Continental Europe, as well as Northern Europe and Israel.

Exyte CEO Dr. Wolfgang Büchele states, "Mark Garvey is an expert within the global high-tech industries. He has played a crucial role in shaping the strategic development and success of Exyte in his previous roles. Under his leadership, the Global Business Unit Advanced Technology Facilities has progressively expanded its leading role in its markets. I look forward to further collaborate with him."

Garvey says, "I appreciate the trust placed in me by the shareholders. I look forward to advancing the future of Exyte as a board member with the skilled and dedicated global Exyte team. Our company has promising business opportunities in all our target industries. Exyte has all the prerequisites to continue to be successful in the future and to implement top-notch and innovative solutions for our clients. I am thrilled to be part of the team that makes this exciting future happen."

Garvey joined Exyte's predecessor company, M+W Group, in 2015 as the CEO of the Asia Pacific region. In 2020, he took over as President of the Global Business Unit ATF which is the largest business unit of Exyte.

Elena Bashkeeva announced as CFO of Exyte

Effective April 1, 2024, Elena Bashkeeva will join the Executive Board of Exyte. As Chief Financial Officer (CFO), she will be responsible for the Finance and Controlling functions as well as IT. She will oversee the global corporate functions Accounting, Controlling, Tax and Treasury as well as IT in the future.

Georg Stumpf, majority shareholder and chairman of the supervisory board of Exyte, says, "With Elena Bashkeeva an experienced financial expert joins Exyte as CFO coming from General Electric. Throughout her career, she has achieved visible successes and contributed to the positive development of corporate values. In addition to her professional competencies, she impresses with her open and constructive nature, as well as her modern leadership approach."

Exyte-CEO Büchele says, "I look forward to working with Elena Bashkeeva and warmly welcome her on behalf of the Exyte management. With her broad expertise acquired at an internationally operating corporation, she will provide important impulses for the further development of Exyte. Together with the Exyte team, we will successfully advance the company in the future."

Elena Bashkeeva says, "I am excited to join Exyte as CFO, and be part of its dynamic development. Exyte's strategic positioning presents a prime opportunity to capitalize on the growth opportunities in its target markets. Recognizing the pivotal role of a robust and experience-rich Finance function, I am committed to work together to strengthen Exyte's competitiveness, drive sustained profitable growth, and contribute to continued success of Exyte in the future."

Elena Bashkeeva is transitioning to Exyte from General Electric (GE), where she currently serves as the CFO of the GE Steam Power business unit. She started her career at Ernst & Young's auditing and consulting division. Subsequently, she joined GE, where she advanced through progressive finance management roles within GE's Energy, Healthcare and Corporate divisions. Her experience encompasses corporate finance, risk management, strategic planning, financial analysis, controlling and audit.

Group CEO and Chairman Dr. Wolfgang

Büchele retains responsibility for the Corporate Functions Communications and Investor Relations, Compliance, Human Resources, Internal Audit, Legal and Insurance, Opportunity and Risk Management as well as Strategy and M&A. Furthermore, he continues to oversee the Regional Areas Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, as well as the Global Business Units Biopharma and Life Sciences as well as Data Centers.





