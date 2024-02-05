GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL ) will release Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
At that time, a copy of the Company's Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information.
In conjunction with the Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc., you are invited to listen to a conference call broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 11:00am Eastern (10:00am Central).
Fourth Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, February 8, 2024
11:00am (Eastern)
Listen live and as a replay at under Calls and Meetings
Or
1 – 786-697-3501
(Passcode: Globe Life Inc.)
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.
