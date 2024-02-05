Automotive Defense Specialists Announces Updated Content For Suspension Order By The Bureau Of Automotive Repair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Defense Specialists is proud to announce updated content for an interim suspension order by the Bureau of Automotive Repair.

- William FerreiraLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a legal firm focused on defending SMOG technicians and SMOG shops at , is proud to announce updated content. A legal accusation and subsequent removal of a smog certification can ruin a busy auto repair business. New content helps the smog testing community learn how a defense lawyer can help fight an interim suspension order by the Bureau of Automotive Repair ."We've handled suspension orders that have included accusations for clean plugging, clean piping, and so forth. Most of the time, these allegations have no real leg to stand on," said lead attorney William Ferreira from Automotive Defense Specialists. "Just because a smog repair shop receives a suspension order doesn't mean it's the end of their business. Our firms' expertise is defending against such charges."California smog repair shops and smog technicians can review the updated content at . If a smog testing professional receives an interim suspension order by the Bureau of Automotive Repair, it may be a surprise. Smog testing technicians could be accused of mismanaging tests such as brake and lamp inspections with little evidence. Timing can be critical to addressing the problem. An Administrative Law Judge could quickly suspend a license after five days of a scheduled hearing. The importance of a timely and professional response can mitigate the result of an interim suspension order. A team of attorneys dedicated to defending smog repair shops can help review a case and fight the charges. Automotive Defense Specialists are skilled attorneys familiar with the disciplinary processes by the Bureau of Auto Repair . A professional lawyer can address accusations of fraud or gross negligence swiftly and help protect a smog license.Automotive Defense Specialists defend smog testing shops, auto repair shops, and smog technicians in Northern and Southern California. Individuals can reach for a free consultation with a Bureau of Automotive Repair Attorney .DON'T SETTLE FOR LESS AFTER AN INTERIM SUSPENSION ORDER BY THE BUREAU OF AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRHere is the background on this release. Not taking a smog testing accusation seriously may be fatal to an auto repair shop's business. If a smog technician or auto shop owner decides to accept a disciplinary action to remain out of court, the result could be far more hurtful than expected. Cases involving interim suspension orders by the Bureau of Automotive Repair can result in harsh penalties. Probationary periods can last from two to five years. Indeed, no one should "settle" for an unfair judgment for any reason. Securing a smog-testing defense attorney can help mitigate a suspension order and keep a shop in business.ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTSAutomotive Defense Specialists ( ) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including the Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, and suspensions. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Bureau of Auto Repair defense letter. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.Tel. (415) 392-2886

Lee McDonald

JM Internet Group

+1 415-655-1071

email us here