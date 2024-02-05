Wattstor Successfully Deploys Large Battery Energy Storage System For Ancillary Services In Slovakia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wattstor's battery energy storage system

Wattstor battery energy storage system - an internal view of the container

Wattsor logo

Wattstor, a leading battery storage supplier, and ENERGE, an aggregator and service provider, have joined forces to launch a bold pilot project in Slovakia.

- Patrik Pinkos, Head of European Sales at WattstorLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wattstor and ENERGE are proud to announce their collaborative effort in pioneering the deployment of battery storage for ancillary services in Slovakia.Slovakia's grid just got a boost of stability and innovation thanks to Wattstor's state-of-the-art 1.5 MW / 1.6 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), the first of many projects planned for deployment in 2024. By securing this major milestone, Wattstor paves the way for its partner, ENERGE, to benefit financially from both system availability and activation events.The Wattstor system was commissioned specifically for deployment into the Frequency Containment Reserve (FCR) ancillary service, a market designed to support grid stability and decarbonisation goals. Only certified energy assets can enter the FCR, and the application process for this can often be time-consuming and technical. The combination of ENERGE's digital platform, Wattstor's energy management system and technical expertise led to secure full certification in record time to begin operations in early 2024."Wattstor tackled complex certification challenges head-on, ensuring the BESS met stringent Slovakian standards," says Matus Melis, Project Manager at ENERGE. "We're confident this system will deliver on its promise throughout 2024."Standalone BESS units act as shock absorbers for the grid, rapidly injecting or withdrawing power to compensate for fluctuations caused by renewable energy sources like wind and solar. This maintains frequency stability, preventing blackouts and ensuring reliable power delivery.With Slovakia aiming for ambitious renewable energy targets, these systems become crucial for integrating more clean energy without compromising grid stability. The BESS contributes directly to decarbonization goals by enabling wider renewable energy adoption.Wattstor plans to collaborate with ENERGE on more projects, adding to their tally of over 100 projects and more than 60 MWh already delivered across Europe. "This is just the beginning," notes Patrik Pinkos, Head of European Sales at Wattstor. "With certification for this model in hand and partnership with ENERGE, future deployments will be quicker and smoother.“Wattstor's pioneering success reflects the growing need for grid flexibility as Slovakia embraces renewable energy sources. "FCR is vital for maintaining grid stability with more renewables coming online," Pinkos adds. "Our BESS technology is poised to play a key role in this exciting energy transition. What's more, the recent introduction of Slovakia's standalone BESS subsidy, makes this region a very attractive place to do business.”Oliver Zuskin, co-founder of ENERGE: "The collaboration with Wattstor represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative energy solutions and services. Our own digital platform equipped with a truly virtual terminal for ancillary services connected to Wattstor BESS will enable us to optimise grid performance and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure in Slovakia."

