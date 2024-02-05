Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Outlook, Trends, Forecast Of Top Countries 2024-2031 |Magellan Health., Springstone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market

According to a study by Coherent Market Insights, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2024-2031).

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Behavioral rehabilitation includes treatments and therapies aimed at changing behaviors through conditioning and learning approaches. It involves modifying destructive habits and reinforcing constructive behaviors to help people improve their quality of life.The global behavioral rehabilitation market was valued at US$ 226,285.9 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 310,435.0 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2028.Market Dynamics:The behavioral rehabilitation market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of behavioral therapies along with growing prevalence of behavioral disorders. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, in 2019, approximately 20.6% of U.S. adults experienced mental illness. Furthermore, rising awareness about availability of effective behavioral modification programs and growing preference for non-pharmacological treatments are also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, advancements in digital therapies and technological integration with traditional treatments are expanding access to care, thereby propelling the behavioral rehabilitation industry expansion.Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report at: -Driver:Rising Prevalence of Drug Addiction and Alcoholism is Driving Growth in the Behavioral Rehabilitation MarketThe increasing rate of drug and alcohol addiction across the globe has become a major concern. According to the World Drug Report 2021, around 275 million people globally used drugs at least once in the year 2020, while 36 million people suffer from drug use disorders. The increasing rate of drug abuse can be attributed to various factors such as stress, peer pressure, genetics, easy accessibility, and mental health issues. Alcohol consumption has also increased significantly in the past few years. The abuse of addictive substances often leads to behavioral, physical, and mental health issues for the individual. This has fueled the demand for effective rehabilitation and treatment services. Behavioral rehabilitation programs aim to help individuals overcome addiction by providing counseling, therapies, medication support, and various physical activities to induce behavioral changes. The growing patient pool suffering from substance abuse is expected to generate significant demand for specialized rehabilitation centers and drive the growth of this market over the forecast period.Rising focus on Outpatient Rehabilitation Programs is Propelling Market GrowthTraditionally, inpatient models were the mainstay for addiction treatment which required long term residential stays. However, there is a rising focus on providing outpatient rehabilitation programs as they are more cost-effective and convenient compared to residential programs. Outpatient programs allow individuals to live at home or in a sober house while receiving treatment during daytime hours. They provide greater flexibility to patients regarding their responsibilities like work, family etc. Various public and private insurance plans are also increasing coverage for outpatient addiction treatment programs due to their lower costs. Rehabilitation service providers are increasingly setting up outpatient treatment centers near residential areas for better accessibility. This shift towards outpatient care is boosting the expansion of the number of treatment facilities and growing the behavioral rehabilitation market size. The demand for convenient and affordable outpatient programs is expected to surge going forward.Restrain:High Cost of Treatment Impedes Wider Adoption of Specialized ServicesDespite the rising disease burden of substance abuse disorders, the high cost of specialized behavioral rehabilitation and addiction treatment services poses a major restraint to wider adoption. Residential and inpatient programs that provide round-the-clock medical detox and intensive therapies are quite expensive, sometimes costing thousands of dollars per month based on the treatment plan and facilities availed. Even outpatient programs involving therapy sessions, counseling, medical support, and supervised care have significant associated costs. Limited or no insurance coverage for substance abuse conditions leaves many individuals and families unable to afford expensive treatment courses. This acts as a major barrier, forcing people to opt for cheaper alternatives that may not be as effective. In developing nations, the lack of health insurance deepens the issue of affordability for a majority of the population suffering from addiction. The high cost of quality care remains a key challenge for greater penetration of the behavioral rehabilitation market.Opportunity:Growing Telehealth and Digital Therapy Solutions are Opening New AvenuesThe COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth and digital health technologies across the board. This has created new opportunities for players in the behavioral rehabilitation market to leverage virtual platforms and offer remote treatment options. Technologies like telemedicine, electronic health records, digital therapy apps, virtual counseling sessions via video conferencing, and online support communities are making addiction care more accessible and convenient. Advancements in digital modalities have enabled the provision of outpatient services without physical visits. Rehabilitation programs are increasingly blending virtual and in-person elements for continuity of care. Telehealth is also proving effective for continuing care, minimizing relapses, and addressing mental health co-morbidities associated with substance abuse disorders. The growing acceptance and availability of tele-rehabilitation solutions are allowing providers to widen their geographic reach and scale-up operations. This presents lucrative growth opportunities for market participants to adopt hybrid virtual and physical care models.Trend:Increasing Focus on Co-occurring Mental Health ConditionsThere is a rising trend where individuals suffering from addiction disorders are also being diagnosed with co-occurring mental illnesses like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder etc. Studies show nearly 50% of those dependent on substances experience some form of concurrent mental health issue. This co-occurrence often makes treatment more complicated as a holistic approach is required to tackle both disorders simultaneously.Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players. Analysis of Behavioral Rehabilitation companies, key tactics followed by Leading Key Players:Universal Health Services Inc.Springstone Inc.Niznik Behavioral HealthMagellan Health Inc.Behavioral Health GroupAAC HoldingsAcadia HealthcareHaven Behavioral Healthcare Inc.Promises Behavioral HealthAurora Behavioral Health Systemamong othersNote: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.By Type Of Behavioral Disorder: Anxiety Disorder, Mood Disorder, Substance Abuse Disorder, Personality Disorder, and Attention Deficit DisorderBy Healthcare Setting: Outpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation, Inpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation, and Residential Behavioral RehabilitationBy Treatment Method: Counselling, Medication, Support Services, and Other Treatment MethodsBuy This Premium Report and Get Upto 25 % OFF:The Study Objectives are:A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the Behavioral Rehabilitation Market and their corresponding data.It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region.The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, distributors, and stockholders.Table of Contents:Market scenario 2023Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Driving Force Product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Behavioral Rehabilitation marketChapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Behavioral Rehabilitation Market.Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges & Opportunities of the Behavioral RehabilitationChapter 4: Presenting the Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Factor Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entry, and Patent/Trademark Analysis.Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User, and Region/Country 2023 - 2030Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Behavioral Rehabilitation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, Market positioning & Company ProfileChapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries, and by Manufacturers/Companies with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2030)Chapters 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology, and Data SourceWe Offer Customized Report, Click @Key Questions Answered:What is the market size and CAGR of the Behavioral Rehabilitation Market during the forecast period?How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Behavioral Rehabilitation Market shares?What is the growing demand of the Market during the forecast period?Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Behavioral Rehabilitation Market?About Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 