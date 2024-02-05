Scotmas And ACWA Power Partner To Promote“Green Desalination” And Achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thomas Altmann, Executive Vice President of Innovation at ACWA Power (left) with Alistair Cameron, CEO of Scotmas signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

Scotmas has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ACWA Power committing the parties to further development of“Green Desalination” technologies.

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scotmas , a global leader in chlorine dioxide-based water treatment systems, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ACWA Power , a world-renowned developer, investor, and operator of power generation, desalination , and green hydrogen plants, committing the parties to further development of“Green Desalination” technologies.The MoU outlines the parties' commitment to achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals 3, 6, and 14, centred around good health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, and life below water. The agreement reaffirms the importance of good environmental stewardship in water desalination. It underscores the parties' commitment to localised production of the key chlorine dioxide equipment and chemistry underpinning the technology.Scotmas is an innovation-driven specialist manufacturer of ClO2 technologies that has helped lead the transition away from traditional gas chlorination disinfection to more sustainable ClO2 based systems that do not promote the formation of bromate and other chlorinated byproducts.The agreement recognises the potential of chlorine dioxide pre-treatment of seawater intakes in eliminating the discharge of chlorinated organic compounds into the marine environment, significantly improving the efficiency of the desalination process.Both parties have also acknowledged the importance of ensuring a steady and uninterrupted supply of necessary chemistry to produce chlorine dioxide on-site at desalination and water distribution facilities throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The collaboration will help promote good water hygiene in all parts of the distribution network while maintaining the delicate balance of marine ecosystems.Alistair Cameron, CEO of Scotmas, said, "We are excited to join with ACWA Power and work together towards achieving sustainable development goals in the water industry. This partnership will help promote green desalination and encourage the adoption of the next generation of water treatment technology throughout the industry. We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to impact the environment and local economies positively."Thomas Altmann, Executive Vice President of Innovation at ACWA Power, said,“ACWA Power are committed to working with leading innovators to make desalination and the wider green energy revolution more efficient, sustainable, and globally accessible. Working together with Scotmas and KAUST we show our commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goal and contributing to the circular economy”.As part of their commitment to promoting sustainable practices in the global water industry, Scotmas has announced plans to work with ACWA Power, its subsidiaries, and local investors to construct the necessary production infrastructure for chlorine dioxide chemistry within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2024.ACWA Power has 77 operation, construction, or advanced development assets across 12 countries. At the same time, Scotmas is a leading global manufacturer of chlorine dioxide-based systems for application in water treatment and environmental care based in Scotland.The partnership between these two industry leaders promises to bring positive change to the global water industry by promoting sustainable practices and ensuring access to plentiful, clean drinking water supplies in water-stressed environments.

