Prepaire Labs Strengthens Genomic Sequencing Capabilities Through Strategic Collaboration With MGI

Advancing Personalized Medicine: Prepaire Labs and MGI Join Forces to Enhance Genomic Sequencing and Drug Discovery

MASDAR CITY, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant stride towards enhancing its disease modeling and drug discovery platforms, Prepaire Labs is pleased to announce the collaboration with MGI, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science. This collaboration signifies another milestone in Prepaire Labs' commitment to integrating the latest technology within precision medicine, following its recent partnership announcement with United Imaging.Prepaire Labs will be integrating MGI's DNBSEQ-T20x2 sequencing platform, renowned for its comprehensive capabilities in supporting sequencing scenarios such as WGS, stLFR, single-cell sequencing, and more. This acquisition positions Prepaire Labs at the forefront of genomic research in the GCC, marking it as one of the region's pioneers in adopting such advanced sequencing technology.The collaboration with MGI is set against the backdrop of Prepaire Labs' initiative to build a new semi-autonomous BSL3 Lab in the UAE, aimed at enhancing lab-as-a-service (LAAS) offerings. The DNBSEQ- T20x2 sequencing platform will empower Prepaire Labs to offer scalable genome sequencing programs, crucial for the Biotune platform's affordable and personalized healthcare solutions.Prepaire Labs and MGI will focus on:.Developing assays for whole genome sequencing..Creating a 100% automated smart laboratory..Innovating sequencing methods for complex genome analysis..Co-marketing to enhance scientific collaboration.Carl Freer, founder of Prepaire Labs, commented, "Our collaboration with MGI is a testament to our mission of bringing advanced genomic sequencing closer to clinical applications. Together, we are building on our recent advancements to further empower researchers and healthcare providers."“We are thrilled to work with Prepaire Labs to harness DNBSEQ-T20x2 's ultra-high throughput and great cost-efficiency for understanding and treating diseases at a personalized level,” said Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific.“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to expand global access to genomics through cutting-edge and high-quality platforms.”About Prepaire LabsPrepaire Labs is a pioneering healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing drug discovery and precision medicine. Through the integration of deep learning and biology, Prepaire Labs builds predictive models grounded in genetic, phenotypic, and clinical data. These models form a view to the underlying architecture and biology of diseases. Prepaire Labs utilizes patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), genome editing, high-content cellular phenotyping, and machine learning to create in vitro disease models that optimize genetics, cell-type, environment, and multidimensional data collection for increased predictability of human clinical outcomes. A state-of-the-art BSL3 lab is opening in May 2024, located at Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, UAE. This will serve as the new fully automated LAAS (Lab As A Service) hub and provide clinical trials on a chip using latest microfluidic devices combined with the ability to print organoid bio-networks. Visit to learn more.About BiotuneThe Biotune digital twin represents a groundbreaking convergence of healthcare and technology. This avatar isn't just a visual representation; it's a dynamic model of your health, carrying your genetic makeup, medical history, and even real-time biometrics. Healthcare professionals can interact with your digital twin for diagnostic and treatment planning purposes. This data isn't just a snapshot; it's a dynamic, time-sequenced record of your health, capturing everything from genetic predispositions to real-time biometrics. This rich dataset allows these experts to provide incredibly nuanced and personalized medical advice, elevating diagnostics to a level of precision and customization previously unattainable.About MGIMGI Tech Co. Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers**, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing**, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

