Athleisure Market 2024-2032: Industry Growth, Share, Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Athleisure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, the global athleisure market size reached US$ 375.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 699.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.16% during 2024-2032.

Athleisure Trends:

Athleisure is a fashion trend that combines elements of athletic wear and leisurewear to create comfortable yet stylish clothing suitable for both exercise and casual everyday wear. It is designed with a focus on functionality, comfort, and versatility. It comprises moisture-wicking fabrics, stretchy materials, such as spandex or elastane, and breathable fabrics like mesh. These technical features allow for ease of movement and provide enhanced comfort during physical activities. Athleisure clothing includes a wide range of items, such as leggings, yoga pants, joggers, hoodies, sweatshirts, track jackets, athletic shoes, and sports bras. These pieces are designed to seamlessly transition from the gym or workout session to everyday activities, such as running errands, meeting friends, or even going to work in some casual office environments.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :



Adidas AG

Alala

Eysom

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

P. E Nation International

PUMA SE (Groupe Artémis S.A.)

Under Armour Inc.

Vuori Inc. Wear Pact LLC

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the

Athleisure

Industry ? :

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing emphasis on health and wellness. As consumers are adopting more active lifestyles, participating in fitness activities, and prioritizing comfort and functionality in their clothing choices, this is providing a boost to the market. Moreover, continual advancements in textile technology have allowed for the development of high-performance fabrics that offer enhanced comfort, moisture-wicking properties, breathability, and stretch, thereby influencing the market.

Furthermore, fashion brands and retailers have recognized the demand for athleisure and have expanded their offerings to include athleisure lines. This has led to increased availability and accessibility of athleisure wear, catering to a wider consumer base.

key Segmentation :

Breakup by Type:



Mass Athleisure Premium Athleisure

Breakup by Product:



Yoga Apparels (Tops, Pants, Unitards, Capris, Others) Hoodies

Shirts

Leggings

Shorts Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Breakup by End User:



Men

Women Children

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



