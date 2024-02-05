Data Annotation Tools Market Trends 2024, Leading Companies Share, Size And Forecast Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Data Annotation Tools Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, The global data annotation tools market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% during 2024-2032.

Data Annotation Tools Uses:

Data annotation tools refer to the software applications which assist in labeling, tagging, and categorizing data, commonly used in machine learning and natural language processing to create training data sets. They are designed for ease of use and adaptability to different data types and annotation tasks. Users can label objects, regions, and features in images, annotate text data, such as named entities, sentiment, and intent, and annotate speech and video data, such as speech segments, speaker detection and diarization, and action recognition. These tools facilitate collaborative projects as well as consistency and accuracy in the annotations. Moreover, they ensure precise annotation of large datasets, as well as reduce costs by crowdsourcing and automating some aspects of the process.

Request Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report):

https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-annotation-tools-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Alegion

Amazon Web Services Inc. Inc.)

Appen Limited

clickworker GmbH

CloudFactory Limited

Cogito Tech LLC

Labelbox Inc

Lionbridge Technologies LLC

Scale AI Inc

tagtog Sp. z o.o TELUS International (TELUS Corporation)

Data Annotation Tools Market Advanced Technology, Development and Future Demand:

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for annotated data for training and improving machine learning (ML) models. This can be attributed to the incorporation of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and deep learning, across various industries. In line with this, the growing volume of unorganized data from numerous organizations across the globe is propelling the market. The market is also fueled by extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players focusing on enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of data annotation tools.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of cloud-based operation models for improved scalability and flexibility across various end-use sectors, such as healthcare, automotive, and e-commerce, is providing an impetus to the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid digitization, rising internet penetration, increasing usage of smart devices, and the advent of Industry 4.0.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Data Type:



Text

Image/Video Audio

Breakup by Annotation Type:



Manual

Semi-supervised Automatic

Breakup by End User:



BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Automotive

IT and Telecommunication

Retail and E-Commerce Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us:



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact

US:

IMARC

Group

:(D)

+91

120

433

0800

United

States:

+1-631-791-1145

|

United

Kingdom:

+44-753-713-2163