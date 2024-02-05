Egypt's non-oil private sector records 38 consecutive months of financial recession

(MENAFN) The economic challenges persist for Egypt's non-oil private sector, which has now witnessed a contraction for the thirty-eighth consecutive month, according to the latest data from the Egypt Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released by S&P Global. In January, the index recorded a slight decline, maintaining its position within the contraction range, emphasizing the enduring difficulties faced by businesses in the country.



The Egypt Purchasing Managers' Index for January registered at 48.1 points, a marginal decrease from the December figure of 48.5 points. The index's sustained position below the neutral level of 50 points signals an ongoing deterioration in the conditions of the non-oil private sector. The persistent decline in January was notably marked by a strong contraction in both production and new orders, suggesting that rising prices have led to weakened demand for products. Furthermore, the employment sector saw its most significant decline in eight months, with reductions observed across all sectors.



Amidst these economic challenges, companies also cited the negative impact of growing geopolitical conflicts on tourism activity, adding another layer of complexity to the prevailing issues. This development underscores the need for a comprehensive review of growth and investment strategies for the private sector in Egypt, as businesses grapple with the multifaceted challenges posed by both internal and external factors. In light of these difficult circumstances, strategic adjustments and innovative solutions may be imperative to navigate the ongoing economic downturn and foster resilience within the Egyptian business landscape.

MENAFN05022024000045015682ID1107810432