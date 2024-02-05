Dollar rises to 8-week high against major currencies as traders expect fed policy shift

(MENAFN) On Monday, February 5, 2024, the US dollar demonstrated remarkable strength by reaching its highest level in eight weeks against major currencies. This surge was fueled by traders' expectations of a significant reduction in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve throughout the year, driven by the ongoing recovery of the US economy.



During early Asian trade, the Japanese yen, as well as the Australian and New Zealand dollars, experienced declines, reaching their lowest levels in two months. Concurrently, the euro saw a dip to its lowest level in over a month, settling at USD1.07675, with the single currency having recorded USD1.0782 in the previous trading session.



Conversely, the British pound faced a 0.18 percent decrease, reaching USD1.2610, and dropping to USD1.25985 at its lowest point. This decline marked the pound's lowest level since January 17, reflecting the prevailing strength of the US dollar in the global currency markets.



In a broader context, the dollar index, which measures the performance of the US dollar against a basket of currencies, rose to 104.18, marking its highest level since December. The index had settled at 104.02 points in the previous trading session, underscoring the overarching trend of the dollar's ascendancy against its major counterparts.



This notable shift in currency dynamics emphasizes the impact of market sentiments and anticipations regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy on global exchange rates. Traders continue to closely monitor economic indicators and central bank communications as they navigate the evolving landscape of the foreign exchange market.

