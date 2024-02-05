BAM Nuttall Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives And Estimated ICT Budget

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BAM Nuttall Ltd - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to
This report provides insight into BAM Nuttall's digital technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its accelerators, incubators, and other innovation programs, its technology initiatives and its estimated ICT budget.
BAM Nuttall Ltd. (BAM Nuttall) is a civil engineering company offering design and construction services. The company constructs roads, reservoirs, treatment plants, rail projects, sewers, container terminals, airports, and power plants.
It also carries out repair and maintenance works of tunnels, bridges and highways, and provides subcontracting services to trade subcontractors, staff providers, design consultants and other specialists. The company serves energy, maritime engineering, geotechnical engineering, environmental engineering, nuclear, waste management, railways, roadways, aviation, and water industries.
It offers services through three delivery centers namely Regions, Major Projects, and Transport. Each delivery center has its own Preconstruction and Delivery services and is supported by business excellence, finance, information technology, and human resource teams. The company's project sites and offices are spread across England, Scotland, and Wales. It is a fully owned subsidiary of the Royal BAM Group nv.
BAM Nuttall is tapping the power of key disruptive technologies to enhance its operational and service capabilities. AI, ML, BIM, big data, blockchain, robotics, 3D printing, VR & AR, IoT, drones, electric vehicles, and wearable tech are the key technologies under focus for the company.
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Partnership Network Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives Contact the Publisher
Building Research Establishment AttoCore Trimble Boston Dynamics Werner Homes Glideology Health and Safety Executive Converge Iotic SmartCap Technologies Make Real Autodesk Lloyd's Register Saint-Gobain Weber Beamix Motive CENEX PowerStar Mott MacDonald Sensat
