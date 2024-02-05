Automotive Ethernet Market Worth $5.5 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Germany is expected to be the largest market in Europe for electric vehicle tires during the forecast period. Automotive Ethernet is growing rapidly in Germany, owing to the country's position as a worldwide automotive powerhouse and its continuous dedication to technical innovation. Germany, known for engineering prowess and cutting-edge automobile manufacture, is at the forefront of driving automotive developments. The country's automotive and technology behemoths are actively leading R&D efforts, with an emphasis on incorporating modern technologies such as driver monitoring, OTA software updates, and high-speed networking solutions into automobiles. The primary elements driving its growth in Germany include the industry's relentless pursuit of technological advancements, government support for research and innovation, stringent safety standards that necessitate robust in-vehicle networking solutions, and a consumer base that increasingly demands vehicles with cutting-edge safety features and seamless connectivity. Germany has a significant presence of automotive ethernet product and solutions providers such as Rhode & Schwarz, Ruetz System Solutions GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG and TSN Systems GmbH. In February 2023, Rhode & Schwarz announced an investment of USD 65.2 million to develop a new research and manufacturing center in the country.

include Broadcom (US), Marvell (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), and Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), among others.

In November 2023, Broadcom announced the completion of its acquisition of VMware, Inc. (US) for around USD 61.0 Billion. This acquisition will help speed innovation and provide more options and flexibility for building, running, managing, connecting, and protecting applications at scale.

In October 2023, Microchip Technology Inc. announced the expansion of its Detroit Automotive Technology Center in Novi, Michigan. The new 24,000-square-foot building features additional high-voltage and E-mobility labs, along with technical training rooms for automotive clients to create and improve solutions.

In September 2023, Marvell announced the plans for a new R&D center in Pune, India. This upcoming establishment is expected to double the current workforce capacity.

In September 2023, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. announced the completion of the acquisition of Intrinsix Corporation from CEVA for USD 35.0 Million. This acquisition will help Cadence Design Systems, Inc. get ahead in high-growth sectors such as automotive and consumer electronics through newly gained expertise in advanced nodes, radio frequency, mixed signal, and security algorithms.

In July 2023, NXP Semiconductors announced a collaboration with VinFast (Vietnam) in the early stages of new VinFast automotive projects, using NXP's extensive range of system solutions for cutting-edge applications. In June 2023, Texas Instruments Incorporated announced intentions to extend its internal manufacturing footprint in Malaysia by establishing two new assembly and testing facilities in Kuala Lumpur and Melaka. These investments, totaling USD 2.0 billion and USD 1.0 billion, will assist TI's ambition to move 90% of its assembly and testing activities in-house by 2030 to have greater supply control.

