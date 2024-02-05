Cryptocurrency market sees wide drop as Bitcoin leads to contraction

(MENAFN) On Monday, February 5, 2024, the digital currency market saw a collective decline in trading activities, spearheaded by a decrease in the value of Bitcoin. Notably, this slump follows the year-end recognition by Forbes magazine, which bestowed the title of the best cryptocurrency exchange for beginners upon "Gemini." The exchange received an impressive rating of 4.9 out of 5 points, emphasizing its user-friendly interface and suitability for novice investors.



Gemini, established in 2014 in the United States, has been lauded not only for its simplicity but also for prioritizing the security of its investors. The platform utilizes "Smarts" technology from the Nasdaq stock exchange, enhancing its ability to monitor trades and counteract fraudulent activities and price manipulation. Additionally, Gemini offers investors a substantial library of educational materials through Cryptopedia, further supporting its reputation as a beginner-friendly exchange.



In terms of digital currency prices, Bitcoin observed a decline of 0.39 percent, reaching USD42,745 thousand, causing its market value to dip to USD838 billion. As for other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum (ETH) experienced a 0.38 percent decrease, while Binance Coin (BNB) bucked the trend with a 1.00 percent increase. Cardano's price rose by 2.18 percent, and Ripple XRP followed suit with a 2.07 percent increase. However, Dogecoin (DOGE) faced a 0.72 percent decline in its price.



The fluctuating landscape of the digital currency market underscores the importance of staying attuned to market dynamics, with investors closely monitoring both individual cryptocurrency performance and broader market trends.

