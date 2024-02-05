T. Colin Campbell, Phd To Speak On The Future Of Nutrition In Medicine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plant-based pioneer discusses wholism versus reductionism in the medical establishment

- Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, RLMI PresidentROCHESTER, NY, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) will host a lecture by the renowned nutrition expert T. Colin Campbell, PhD, on Tuesday, February 13 at 7:30 PM Eastern Time by Zoom. Dr. Campbell is the lead researcher of the famed China Study and is responsible for introducing the phrase "whole food, plant-based diet." His lecture will cover many of the concepts in his 2020 book“The Future of Nutrition.”REGISTER FOR FREE HERE.Dr. Campbell will explain that nutrition is not properly taught in medical schools because its scientific basis, which is wholism rather than reductionism, is opposite that of the medical establishment. Plant-based nutrition can prevent, treat and even reverse chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes, and could reduce our health care costs, currently the highest in the world. At the same time, we would be addressing the #1 cause of environmental problems. Dr. Campbell likens whole-food plant-based nutrition to a symphony of nutrients working together for health.Don't miss this lecture from a living legend and the progenitor of whole food, plant-based nutrition.This talk is part of RLMI's Lifestyle as Medicine Lecture Series . A recording of the Zoom webinar will later be posted on RLMI's YouTube channel.ABOUT T. COLIN CAMPBELL, PHDT. Colin Campbell, PhD has been dedicated to the science of human health for more than 60 years. He is the Jacob Gould Professor Emeritus of Nutritional Biochemistry at Cornell University, and is Founder and Board President of the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies.Dr. Campbell was trained at Penn State (BS), Cornell University (MS and PhD) and MIT (Post-Doctoral Research Associate) before holding professorial positions at the Virginia Tech Department of Biochemistry and Nutrition and the Cornell Division of Nutritional Sciences.Dr. Campbell is the recipient of several lifetime achievement awards. He has 350 professional publications, and his books include The China Study (2004, revised ed. 2016, with Thomas Campbell, II, MD), which has over 3 million copies sold and 50 foreign language translations, and Whole (2013, with Howard Jacobson). He has delivered more than 1,300 lectures in the U.S. and abroad.ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE AS MEDICINE LECTURE SERIESSince 2016, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute has been bringing experts in Lifestyle Medicine and plant-based diet to the general public with this lecture series. Luminaries who have given this program either in person or by Zoom include Neal Barnard, MD; Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD; Michael Greger, MD; Michael Klaper, MD; and John McDougall, MD. Attending one of these lectures can be the gateway to a new, healthier lifestyle.To reach as many people as possible, RLMI provides attendance free with optional donation.ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTERochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Dr. Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for healthy people, a healthy planet, and a sustainable healthcare system. RLMI offers two programs certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine: the 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and the 10-week Lift Project, as well as an alumni program, individualized coaching services, the Lifestyle as Medicine lecture series, and continuing education programs for medical professionals.

