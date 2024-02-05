My Arrest A Black Chapter In Democracy, Raj Bhavan Also Involved In Conspiracy: Hemant Soren

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Feb 5 (IANS) Jharkhand's outgoing Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief, Hemant Soren, on Monday levelled serious allegations against the Raj Bhavan and central investigative agencies in the state Assembly and said that his arrest on the night of January 31 was a "dark chapter in Indian democracy.”

Soren added that his arrest was carried out as“part of a well-planned conspiracy in which the Raj Bhavan was also involved.”

During the debate on the Trust Vote presented in the Assembly by new Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, the JMM chief said, "The central probe agencies have arrested me on alleged corruption charges of eight-and-a-half acres of land, but I challenge them that if they present even a single document related to this scam, I will retire from active politics."

Without directly naming the Central government and central probe agencies, Soren added, "These people (BJP) have been torturing tribals, Dalits and minorities for many years and my arrest on January 31 is also part of such oppression. These people want the tribal community to live in forests like they used to live 50 to 100 years ago."

The former Chief Minister said, "These people (BJP) may put me behind bars, but my party JMM is not going to accept defeat. They do not know that this is Jharkhand and countless tribals here have always fought against exploitation and atrocities. These are the people who are conspiring against us and have not worn the Gandhi cap till date."

Without directly criticising the Union Government, Soren said, "The associates and friends of the Central government siphoned off Rs 12 to 14 lakh crore and have flown down to foreign countries, but these people (Centre) could not even take action against their friends."

"I will not shed tears, because tears have no value for you. When the time comes, I will give a befitting reply to each of their questions and conspiracies," Soren further added, while slamming the Centre.

Alleging misuse of central probe agencies like the ED, CBI, IT, etc, the former Chief Minister said, "They never want anyone from the tribal community to complete his five-year term as Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Forget me, even in their own party these people did not allow any tribal Chief Minister to complete his five-year term."

--IANS

snc/khz/rad