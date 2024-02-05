Gold prices fall as dollar, bond yields rise after robust jobs report

(MENAFN) Gold faced a downturn on Monday as both the dollar and US Treasury bond yields surged, driven by a robust jobs report that indicated a strong performance in the sector. This unforeseen strength in employment defied expectations and dashed hopes for the Federal Reserve's imminent reduction of interest rates. By 05:56 GMT, spot transactions for gold experienced a 0.5 percent drop, settling at USD2,029.03 per ounce, while gold in US futures contracts fell 0.4 percent to USD2,045.50 an ounce.



Analysts observed a trend where major speculators and managed funds reduced their long exposure to gold futures for the fourth consecutive week. Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index, noted the ongoing debate surrounding the potential for gold to rise above its current level, especially with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterating the possibility of three interest rate cuts this year.



The surge in the dollar index to an eight-week high further exacerbated the situation, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Concurrently, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to over four percent, adding to the headwinds facing the precious metal.



This decline in gold prices was prompted by data released by the US Labor Department on Friday, revealing a remarkable increase of 353,000 jobs in January. This figure nearly doubled the 180,000 jobs anticipated by economists polled by Reuters. The unexpected strength in the job market further diminished the likelihood of the Federal Reserve implementing interest rate cuts in the near term.



Turning to other precious metals, silver experienced a 0.5 percent decline in spot transactions, settling at USD22.56 per ounce. Palladium, too, faced a setback with a 0.8 percent drop to USD939.26, while platinum saw a 0.5 percent rise, reaching USD894.99. The complex interplay of economic factors continues to shape the landscape for precious metals, leaving investors and analysts closely monitoring market dynamics.

