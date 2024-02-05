Examination And Surgical Gloves Market Size To Hit US$ 17,666.5 Million By 2034:Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Awareness about Safety and Hygiene with the Prevention of Contagious Diseases Worldwide is Expected to Create Lucrative Opportunities in the Market Rockville , Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global examination and surgical gloves market is estimated to be US$ 8,490 million in 2024. The market is projected to record a significant growth of 7.6% through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 17,666.5 million by 2034.



The growing need for examination and surgical gloves worldwide is potentially attributed to a variety of factors, including rising population, rising incidence of infectious diseases, and increased knowledge of hygiene and safety precautions.

Examination and surgical gloves have shown continuous expansion as medical professionals become more conscious of the need to prevent infection and cross-contamination during surgical procedures. Examination and surgical gloves are recognized as crucial tools in maintaining a safe and sterile working environment, and their use has become standard practice in healthcare facilities. This has resulted in a constant growth in demand for examination and surgical gloves. The expanding healthcare facilities in emerging countries and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases have all contributed to the market's expansion.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 17,666.5 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 240 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global examination and surgical gloves market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The North America examination and surgical gloves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% in the United States over the forecast period.

The examination and surgical gloves market industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2034.

Based on product type, the examination gloves segment leads the market, with an expected market share of 89.6% in 2024.

“The availability of enhanced and diverse medical gloves for treatment, surgical procedures, and examination is significantly contributing to the gloves market's revenue growth." says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Top Glove Corporation Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Berner International GmbH

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Ansell Limited

SHIELD Scientific and Medline Industries, Inc Semperit AG Holding



The increased demand for examination and surgical gloves has resulted in the introduction of new firms into the market, thus boosting competition. The presence of multiple local and regional players in the industry creates intense rivalry for the market's established players. Overall, the examination and surgical gloves market is projected to see significant competition in the future years from prominent companies.

The market's leading players are concentrating on extending their product portfolios and market presence through mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.





Recent developments in the market:

In 2022, according to the deal, Supermax Healthcare Canada partnered with Minco Wholesale & Supply Inc. Minco will distribute the Canadian companies' products across North America, including rubber masks and gloves and non-woven cotton medical supplies.

Country-wise Insights

According to the growing sales in the areas, a sizable percentage of the surgical and examination glove market is found in North America and East Asia. By 2024, North America is expected to account for 41.0% of the global market share. From 2024 to2034, the market is anticipated to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.4% in the area. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the market share will reach 40.2% at the conclusion of the forecast period.

The other region with a large market share is East Asia. East Asia's share is predicted to be 8.8% in 2024. Over the course of the forecast period, East Asia's market is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace of 8.9% CAGR, with a projected 9.9% market share by the conclusion of the research period.

