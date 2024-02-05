Celebrate National Self-Check Month This February

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Don't Forget to Self-check!

Selfchec is sharing the month of Feb. with Valentine's Day to remind each of us that self-love and self-caring should be practiced every day of the year.

- Joan PeckolickNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Please let me be okay!” Even before we get our health test results back, we start bargaining... I'll change, I'll eat better, I'll get more exercise, I'll stop smoking and drinking. It's a daunting and scary thing to confront cancer, heart disease and other chronic illness. Not to mention time-consuming, expensive and emotionally taxing. And when treatment fails, heartbreaking.“Each year, over one million people - including some of our friends and family - die from diseases that could have been treated or cured if only people learned how to take better care of themselves” says Joan Peckolick, Founder and Director of Self Chec.Through early detection self-checks and wellness care, you can help reduce the odds of getting sick in the first place.Doing so can mean the difference between living a full and happy life, suffering from illness, or dying too early, yet“people often find lots of excuses: They're too busy, they're scared or convinced it won't happen to them, or they're embarrassed touching themselves” says Joan Peckolick,“we need to learn to change our attitudes towards self-caring because, as Katie Couric has said 'we don't want you dying of embarrassment.'”During February, and all year long, you can also visit selfchec to access an abundance of free self-empowering tools and resources to help guide you through healthcare related fears and concerns, prepare questions for doctor visits, see how to perform self-checks and more. Click to sign up now for a Free Self-check Reminder , or send free healthy ecards from our CaringCard Shoppe to nudge someone you care about to keep healthy, and continue to spread the word through #NationalSelfCheckMonth.About Self Chec: Self Chec is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is helping to save lives by raising awareness of the importance of early detection and preventative actions that help keep us healthy from cancer, heart disease, diabetes and obesity; chronic diseases that often, unnecessarily take the lives of some of our loved ones much too early.For more information, contact:Joan Peckolick, Director/Founder Self Chec... / 212-222-8111

