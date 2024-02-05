Niplast Elevates Industry Standards With Bulk Storage Tanks For State-Of-The-Art Effluent Treatment Plant.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Niplast has recently bespoke manufactured two bulk storage tanks for pH balance as part of an effluent treatment plant provided by customer Ogden Water Ltd.

- Adrian GreenwoodSTOCKPORT, MANCHESTER, UK, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ogden have completed the project for a leading global food manufacturer's multi-million pound new site in Coventry and the Niplast tanks play an integral role in the treatment process.The newly installed bulk storage tanks each boasts an impressive operating capacity of 48,000 litres, with an additional 10% ullage allowance. This expansive capacity permits the Ogden Water Ltd. treatment plant to handle current and forecast quantities of effluent produced by the food manufacturer.Aligned with the industry's best practices, the tank adheres to the BS EN 12573 "Welded Static Non-Pressured Thermoplastic Tanks," February 2000/DVS 2205 design norms and standards. Niplast's commitment to excellence ensures that the tank meets stringent criteria, guaranteeing reliability and longevity.Crafted with precision, the tank is manufactured using Roechling UV Stabilised Polypropylene, a material renowned for its durability and resistance to environmental factors. This choice illustrates Niplast's dedication to providing top-tier solutions that withstand the test of time.With a specific gravity of 1.05, the tank is optimised for a working temperature range between 0-30 degrees Celsius. Operating at atmospheric pressure with a liquid head design, the tank is tailored to accommodate the unique requirements of Ogden Water Ltd.'s processes.Designed for outdoor use, the tank is constructed to be supported on a flat surface at all times. The inclusion of a conical roof, access manway, and a flat bottom disc enhances functionality and accessibility, facilitating ease of maintenance and monitoring.The pair of tanks boasts an internal base diameter of 3800mm and an external base diameter of 3932mm. With a shoulder vertical height of 4900mm and an overall vertical height of 5550mm, it offers substantial capacity. Additional features include a 24' low-level side entry manway and access ladders with a safety cage, leading to a fully hand-railed tank roof. This structure is factory-fitted, dismantled for transportation, and expertly erected on the customer's site.This collaboration between Niplast and Ogden Water Ltd demonstrates a shared commitment to technological advancement and operational efficiency. The delivery of these bulk storage tanks underscores Niplast's position as an industry leader in providing tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of its partners.About Ogden Water Ltd:Established in Huddersfield in June 2006, Ogden Water Ltd. has evolved into a leading provider of water and wastewater services. Catering to a diverse clientele, including renowned corporations like Bernard Matthews, Coca-Cola, Britvic, Greencore, Two Sisters Food Group, Bakkavor, and more, the company has solidified its position in the industry. What distinguishes Ogden Water is its comprehensive and scientific approach to projects, ranging from consulting and guidance for small enterprises to managing full turnkey projects, showcasing a commitment to excellence that sets them apart from the competition.About Niplast:With over 40 years of esteemed brand heritage, Niplast has become synonymous with excellence in manufacturing plastic bulk storage tanks. Specialising in solutions that meet the rigorous CEN standards, specifically BS EN 12573 and DVS 2205, Niplast stands out as a trusted name in addressing distinctive challenges in chemical storage. Going beyond traditional limits, Niplast is recognised for its commitment to delivering superior service, extensive experience, and innovative solutions, solidifying its status as one of the most reliable brands in the industry.

