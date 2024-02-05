Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Research Report 2024-2032: Industry Growth, Share, Size And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size reached US$ 234.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 357.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024-2032.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Uses:

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are the essential components of pharmaceutical drugs that produce the intended therapeutic effect. They are the active substances responsible for the treatment or prevention of medical conditions. APIs can be synthetic chemicals or naturally derived compounds extracted from plants, animals, or microorganisms. They are the core therapeutic components of medications. They are responsible for the drug's efficacy in treating diseases and symptoms. They can be synthesized through chemical processes, or they can be obtained from natural sources. Natural sources include plants, fungi, bacteria, and animals. Moreover, APIs are combined with other inactive ingredients to create the final pharmaceutical product, such as tablets, capsules, or injections.



Top Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Companies Worldwide:



Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

Sanofi SA

Boehringer Ingelheim Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co. Inc. AbbVie Inc.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Trends:

The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products is driving the global market. As the world's population continues to grow and age, there is a rising need for medications to treat a variety of medical conditions. APIs serve as the critical components in the formulation of these drugs, making them indispensable to the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and cancer, is augmenting the demand for pharmaceuticals. These diseases require long-term treatment, which in turn fuels the need for APIs in the production of medications that effectively manage these conditions. Also, the rise of biotechnology and the development of biopharmaceuticals also play a significant role. Many biologic drugs, such as monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, require APIs of biotechnological origin.



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Drug Type:



Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Breakup by Manufacturer:



Captive Manufacturers

Merchant API Manufacturers



Innovative Merchant API Manufacturers Generic Merchant API Manufacturers

Breakup by Synthesis:



Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)



Market Breakup by Type





Innovative Synthetic APIs

Generic Synthetic APIs

Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)



Market Breakup by Type





Innovative Biotech APIs



Biosimilars



Market Breakup By Product





Monoclonal Antibodies





Vaccines





Cytokines





Fusion Proteins





Therapeutic Enzymes



Blood Factors



Market Breakup By Expression System





Mammalian Expression Systems





Microbial Expression Systems





Yeast Expression Systems





Transgenic Animal Systems Others

Breakup by Therapeutic Application:



Oncology

Cardiovascular and Respiratory

Diabetes

Central Nervous System Disorders

Neurological Disorders Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

