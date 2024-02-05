Automotive Intercooler Market 2023-2028: Industry Size, Share, Growth Demand, Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Automotive Intercooler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

automotive intercooler market

share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global automotive intercooler market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 19.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.85% during 2023-2028.

An automotive intercooler is a vital component in a vehicle's turbocharging or supercharging system, designed to enhance engine performance and efficiency. It functions by cooling the air compressed by the turbocharger or supercharger before it enters the engine. This cooling process is crucial as when air is compressed, its temperature increases, and hot air holds less oxygen than cool air. By reducing the air temperature, the intercooler ensures a denser, oxygen-rich air charge is delivered to the engine. This increase in oxygen availability allows the engine to burn more fuel efficiently, leading to increased horsepower, better fuel economy, and reduced emissions. Essentially, an intercooler allows a vehicle to achieve more power from each explosion in the combustion chamber, making it an essential component in high-performance and turbocharged vehicles. The role of intercoolers has become increasingly significant as manufacturers seek to improve engine efficiency and performance while complying with stringent environmental regulations.



Market Trends:

The increasing demand for turbocharged engines in both passenger and commercial vehicles is driving the global market. Turbochargers, which enhance engine efficiency and power output, require intercoolers to cool the compressed air, thereby improving combustion and reducing exhaust emissions. This demand is particularly strong in the context of stringent emission norms being enforced globally, pushing automobile manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly technologies. Moreover, the growing popularity of high-performance vehicles. Automotive enthusiasts and consumers are increasingly seeking vehicles with enhanced power and efficiency. Intercoolers play a vital role in meeting these performance criteria by enabling more power output from the engine without compromising on fuel efficiency or emissions. Besides, Innovations in intercooler technology, including improvements in heat exchange materials and airflow dynamics, have led to more efficient and compact designs.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Bell Intercoolers

Forge Motorsport Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc.

Kale Oto Radyator

Mishimoto

Modine Manufacturing

Pro-Alloy (Holdings) Limited

PWR Holdings Limited Treadstone Performance Engineer

Automotive Intercooler

Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, design type, vehicle type, engine type and distribution.

Breakup by Type:



Air to Air Intercooler Water to Air Intercooler

Breakup by Design Type:



Front Mounted Intercooler

Top Mounted Intercooler Side Mounted Intercooler

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Others

Breakup by Engine Type:



Supercharged Engine Turbocharged Engine

Breakup by Distribution:



OEMs Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

