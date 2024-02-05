Air Data Systems Market 2024-2032: Industry Growth, Share, Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Air Data Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, the global air data systems market size reached US$ 812.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,277.1 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.16% during 2024-2032.

Air Data Systems

Air data systems are critical aerospace instruments used in aircraft to measure and collect essential flight data. These systems provide vital information such as airspeed, altitude, angle of attack, and air temperature, which are crucial for safe and efficient flight operations. They rely on various sensors, including pitot tubes, static ports, and temperature probes, to gather real-time data from the surrounding air. The collected information is then processed, analyzed, and displayed on cockpit instruments for pilots to make informed decisions during flight. Accurate air data is essential for aircraft performance monitoring, navigation, and adherence to flight regulations, ensuring the safety and success of aviation missions.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry?



Aeroprobe Corporation

Ametek Inc.

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Meggitt (UK) Ltd. (Parker Hannifin Corporation) Shadin Avionics

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the

Air Data Systems

Industry ? :

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for commercial and military aircraft. In line with this, the evolving aviation regulations and safety standards are significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the rapid technological advancements in sensors, data processing, and communication are offering numerous opportunities for the market. Apart from this, the rising adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the growing focus on aircraft fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability is propelling the use of air data systems to optimize flight parameters. Besides, the expansion of the aerospace and defence industries in emerging economies is accelerating market growth. Additionally, the integration of air data systems with other avionics and flight control systems is providing a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:



Electronic Unit

Sensors Probes

Breakup by Aircraft Type:



Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

Business Jet

Fighter Jet

Military Transport Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Breakup by End User:



Civil Military

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



