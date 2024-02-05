Automotive Glass Market Report, Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Automotive Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

The global automotive glass market size reached US$ 18.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 27.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2024-2032.

Automotive glass is a specialized type of glass specifically designed for use in vehicles. It plays a crucial role in the safety, performance, and aesthetics of automobiles. There are mainly two types of automotive glass, laminated and tempered glass, each serving distinct purposes and possessing unique properties. It's manufactured by bonding two layers of glass with a layer of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) in between. This composition is critical for safety, in the event of an impact, the glass may crack, but the pieces remain adhered to the PVB layer, reducing the risk of injury from sharp edges. Additionally, laminated glass is effective in blocking UV rays and soundproofing. Automotive glass is also increasingly featuring advanced technologies. These include heated windshields for defrosting, heads-up displays (HUD) for projecting information onto the windshield, and smart glass capable of adjusting its tint to control light and heat entering the vehicle.



Market Trends:

The rising demand for vehicles, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles, fueled by increasing urbanization and economic growth, is driving the global market. As the automotive industry expands, so does the demand for automotive glass, which is essential for vehicle manufacturing. Moreover, technological advancements play a pivotal role in this market's growth. Innovations in automotive glass, such as smart glass technologies that offer features, such as light control and improved energy efficiency, are increasingly being adopted. These advancements enhance passenger comfort and safety, making them highly desirable in both new and existing vehicles. Additionally, the development of lightweight and durable glass contributes to better fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, aligning with the global push towards environmentally friendly vehicles. Besides, the growing trend of vehicle customization and luxury vehicle sales further fuels the demand for high-quality automotive glass.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Asahi Glass

Corning

Fuyao Glass

Gentex

Hitachi Chemical

Magna

Nippon Sheet Glass

PGW

Polytronix

Saint-Gobain

Samvardhana Motherson

Webasto Xinyi Glass Ltd.

Automotive Glass Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, glass type, material type, vehicle type, application, end-user and technology.

Breakup by Glass Type:



Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass Others

Breakup by Material Type:



IR PVB

Metal Coated Glass

Tinted Glass Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Trucks

Buses Others

Breakup by Application:



Windshield

Sidelite

Backlite

Rear Quarter Glass

Sideview Mirror

Rearview Mirror Others

Breakup by End-User:



OEMs Aftermarket Suppliers

Breakup by Technology:



Active Smart Glass



Suspended Particle Glass



Electrochromic Glass

Liquid Crystal Glass

Passive Glass



Thermochromic Photochromic

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

