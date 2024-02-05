Extruded Snack Food Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Future Scope And Business Opportunities 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global

extruded snack food market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the extruded snack food market?

The global extruded snack food market size reached US$ 51.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 70.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2024-2032.

What is Extruded Snack Food?

Extruded snack food refers to popular snack items that are created using the extrusion process, where raw materials are forced through a machine to form specific shapes, textures, and flavors. They are developed using specialized techniques such as mixing, cooking, shaping, and drying to attain the desired taste, crunchiness, and appearance. Characteristically, extruded snacks offer variety, convenience, and consistency, resonating with the modern consumer's demand for on-the-go eating options. They come in various forms, flavors, and packaging, such as puffs, crisps, and nutritionally enhanced versions, to cater to different consumer preferences and dietary needs. Key components in extruded snack food production include quality raw materials like grains and pulses, advanced extrusion equipment, precise seasoning methods, and appealing packaging designs.

Extruded Snack Food Market Trends:

The escalating demand for diverse and convenient snack options, coupled with the rise in urbanization and lifestyle changes, is a crucial driver boosting the growth of the extruded snack food market globally. Coinciding with this trend, extruded snack foods are celebrated for their taste appeal, shelf stability, and adaptability to flavor innovations, significantly propelling market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in extrusion processes and flavor development have enabled the creation of novel and tailored extruded snack products, further amplifying market growth. Additionally, the growing demand from various retail channels such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms for exclusive and convenient extruded snack options is hastening market expansion. Furthermore, adherence to regulations concerning food quality, nutritional labeling, and hygiene standards is strengthening the market's growth. The global food and retail landscape, along with governmental policies advocating food safety and consumer information, is shaping a positive market trajectory. Other factors, such as investments in research for pioneering new extruded snack varieties and the emergence of companies specializing in snack food manufacturing and distribution, are spurring market growth worldwide.

Extruded Snack Food Market 2024-2032 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the extruded snack food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the extruded snack food market on the basis of breakup by type. distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Type:



Potato

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Mixed Grains Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retail Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

