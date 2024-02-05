Pet Grooming Market Size, Trends, Key Players, In-Depth Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Pet Grooming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 .” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global

pet grooming market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How Big is the Pet Grooming Market?

The global pet grooming market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% during 2024-2032.

What is Pet Grooming?

Pet grooming, a key aspect in the comprehensive care of animals, offers an array of well-being and aesthetic benefits across various pet-owning demographics. This specialized service meets unique needs in contexts that require attention to hygiene, coat health, and general appearance. Pet grooming has carved out a significant niche within the pet care industry, changing the way pet owners approach the maintenance of their animals' well-being. A standout feature of pet grooming services lies in their unique blend of tradition and modernity-from age-old practices like hand-scissoring to innovative grooming technologies, creating a platform that enhances both pet health and owner satisfaction.

