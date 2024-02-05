American Family Insurance Dreambank Unveils Free Video Series For Aspiring Entrepreneurs Featuring Kathy Ireland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADISON, Wis., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Family Insurance

DreamBank announces a new collaboration with renowned supermodel turned entrepreneur Kathy Ireland, an innovative video series empowering aspiring and new entrepreneurs. The partnership exemplifies American Family Insurance's commitment to inspiring, building, and protecting dreams across America.

The five-part video series titled "Brand Building for Small Businesses," features five episodes, each 10-12 minutes long. The content guides entrepreneurs through key aspects of establishing a strong brand, including defining a company's mission and vision, connecting with a target audience, developing a strong identity, building awareness, and exploring innovation.

Ireland, an American Family Insurance ambassador since 2011 and its longest serving ambassador, is committed to the company's mission to inspire, protect and restore dreams. Beyond being a role model for women, she is heavily involved in her community, advocating for many causes, including women's and children's health, education, human rights and freedom.

Ireland, a supermodel turned super entrepreneur, serves as Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland®

Worldwide (kiWW®), a leading design and marketing conglomerate spanning real estate, fintech, entertainment and more.

The videos are now available on Facebook and the American Family

Insurance DreamBank website., free to the public. DreamBank and Kathy Ireland are excited to offer this educational resource to entrepreneurs seeking guidance on building and growing their brands. The series includes:

Define Your Company's Mission and VisionIdentify and Connect with Your Target AudienceHow to Develop a Strong Brand IdentityKeys to Build Brand AwarenessBrand Innovation – Staying Ahead of the Curve

"I believe in the power of dreams and the importance of empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs. This series is a fantastic opportunity to share insights and strategies that can help aspiring business owners succeed in their journey," says Ireland.

For additional information and to watch the exclusive video series, please visit the American Family Insurance DreamBank website or Brand Building for Small Businesses with Kathy Ireland .

