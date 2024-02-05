(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blockchain technology market

size is estimated to grow by USD 11.05 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.72% during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Amazon Inc., Amcon Soft, Ara Soft Group LLC, Capgemini Service SAS, Cargoledger, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., OpenLedger, Oracle Corp., PixelPlex Ltd, SAP SE, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major companies.

Technavio has segmented the market based on

End-user (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, and Others), Type (Private, Public, and Hybrid), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



Global Blockchain Technology Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast size (2023

to 2027)

-

Accenture Plc - The company offers blockchain technology such as The red string.

Amazon Inc. - The company offers blockchain technology such as Amazon quantum ledger database. Capgemini Service SAS - The company offers blockchain technology such as service integration and agile prototyping.

The market share growth by the

BFSI

segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the BFSI sector, blockchain is used to reduce fraud, execute smart contracts, process payments, and perform know-your-customer (KYC) due diligence. Many enterprises are implementing blockchain in post-trade settlement, payments, reference data, and trade finance. Factors such as a rise

in efficiency from operational and labor cost savings can have a significant impact on the BFSI industry in the coming years. North America, comprising the US and Canada, is poised to contribute 46% to the global growth.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise

historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

Easier access to technology

is a primary market driver, however security, privacy, and blockchain transaction

concerns

may impede

market growth

Applications

The blockchain technology industry, fueled by venture capital investments, drives innovation across various sectors like decentralized finance, computer security, and e-commerce. It offers secure, decentralized databases, facilitating cryptocurrency transactions and fostering economic growth. Startups and established companies alike explore its potential in web3, information technology, and service industries, emphasizing privacy and efficiency in transactions.

