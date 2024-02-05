               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme


2/5/2024 6:16:00 AM

Company Announcement
No. 06/2024

Copenhagen, 5 February 2024
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 29 January – 02 February 2024:

Number of shares Average
purchase price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,097,904 131,010,728
29-Jan-24 13,696 123.94 1,697,456
30-Jan-24 6,164 124.56 767,767
31-Jan-24 13,000 124.77 1,622,058
1-Feb-24 6,837 122.80 839,590
2-Feb-24 11,688 122.51 1,431,875
Total, 29 Jan – 02 Feb 2024 51,385 123.75 6,358,747
Bought from CAF, 02 Feb 2024* 23,337 123.75 2,887,887
Bought from CWO, 02 Feb 2024* 10,762 123.75 1,331,767
Accumulated, under the programme 1,183,388 141,589,129

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and W A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 29 January – 02 February 2024 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,565,137 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the total share capital.


Fo r further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or ...
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or ...

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

For more information, please visit

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 6 2024
  • PDMR notification CAF 02 Feb 2024
  • PDMR notification CWO 02 Feb 2024
  • PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP

