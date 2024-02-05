Top Tech Tidbits Surpasses 13,000 Weekly Readers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in 2004, Top Tech Tidbits is the world's leading not-for-profit access technology publication that reaches over 13,000 blind, low vision, deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, neurodivergent and/or disabled professionals, educators and enthusiasts, all over the world, each week. Subscribe here. Review the most recent issues here.

The sustained expansion of Top Tech Tidbits readership reflects its escalating influence through a steadfast dedication to enabling and uplifting individuals with diverse abilities.

"We are all incredibly proud to announce yet another milestone in our mission to provide ongoing, high-quality, free and low-cost educational resources to persons seeking current information about living with a specific disability," said Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher for the Top Tech Tidbits Publication.

Top Tech Tidbits has been at the forefront of delivering the latest weekly news, tips, and resources in access technology since 2004.

The publication's focus on high-quality, human-curated content, relevant updates, and actionable insights continues to resonate with a global audience, which has led to a steady increase in its subscriber base.

The publication's growth is not just a testament to the quality of its content, but also to the increasing importance of access technology in the daily lives of persons all over the world.

Top Tech Tidbits has been instrumental in bridging information gaps and providing a platform where professionals, educators, and enthusiasts can stay informed about the latest developments in the field.

"As we surpass 13,000 weekly subscribers we reaffirm our commitment to readers, sponsors, supporters and the access technology community at large that we will continue to provide high-quality, unbiased, human-curated access technology news and updates each week, and continue to be a voice for innovation, accessibility and justice in the access technology space," said Jenna Lang, Editor for the Top Tech Tidbits publication.

In addition to weekly news and trends Top Tech Tidbits also offers exclusive insights, reader sentiment and expert opinions.

Its role in shaping the access technology landscape and influencing positive change in the access community is widely recognized by both industry and community leaders alike.

"On behalf of all of us here at Top Tech Tidbits, I would like to extend to all of you our sincerest thanks, and most heartfelt gratitude for your ongoing support. Whether you contribute to the newsletter, Sponsor it, Support it, or just read it every week, it is you that has made this milestone possible," added Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher.

As the Top Tech Tidbits newsletter moves forward it remains dedicated to its mission of empowerment through education, sharing and community building.

Learn more today at: .

What is Access Technology?

Access Technology Broadly encompasses technologies that enable access to information and communication systems for a wide range of users, including those with disabilities. It's about making existing systems like computers and the internet more accessible.

Adaptive Technology is a subset of Access Technology, specifically tailored or modified for people with disabilities. It's designed to assist individuals in performing tasks that might otherwise be challenging due to their particular disabilities.

Assistive Technology is a term often used interchangeably with Adaptive Technology but can have a broader scope. Assistive Technology includes any device, software, or equipment that helps people work around their challenges. While Adaptive Technology is primarily focused on modifications for disability-specific needs, Assistive Technology can also include tools and devices used by the elderly, those recovering from injuries, or individuals with temporary impairments. Examples include hearing aids, wheelchairs, and voice recognition software. The key aspect of Assistive Technology is its role in enhancing functional capabilities and improving quality of life for individuals facing a variety of challenges.

