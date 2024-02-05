City Of Urbana, IL, Upgrades Asset Management By Extending Opengov Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting a solution that could eliminate the need for whiteboards and paper-based work, the City of Urbana, IL, embarked on a search for a more efficient asset management system. The search led the City to extend its partnership with OpenGov , the leading provider of software systems for local government.Located next door to the City of Champaign, the City of Urbana is constantly looking for ways to modernize the tools it uses. In its search for a new asset management system, the City prioritized finding a platform with a seamless GIS integration, the ability to automate preventative maintenance tracking, and robust, customizable reporting. OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the ideal choice, distinguished by its ability to provide a single system of truth for asset management and work orders, and a user-friendly mobile application for field staff.With the implementation of OpenGov's asset management software, the City of Urbana is set to revolutionize its public works management. The system will enable the City to tie work hours to specific tasks, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making. Further, the availability of a mobile application is expected to significantly improve field operations, leading to a more responsive and agile municipal workforce.The City of Urbana, IL, now joins a growing number of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to transform their work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically to meet the unique needs of government entities.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

