Goranson Bain Ausley Welcomes Kevin Davidson As A New Partner In Dallas Office

[Dallas, TX] – Goranson Bain Ausley is excited to welcome Kevin Davidson, a Board-Certified family lawyer with over 15 years of experience, as a new partner in its Dallas law office. Davidson specializes in handling complex divorce cases, significant asset divisions, custody disputes, and sensitive mental health issues.

Dedicated to guiding families toward decisions that enhance their long-term well-being and stability, Davidson understands the significant impact of family law on personal relationships and futures. Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© every year since 2020 and a member of the Family Law Section Board of the Dallas Bar Association in 2023, his expertise is well-established.

Lindley Bain , Managing Partner at Goranson Bain Ausley, expressed enthusiasm about Kevin's arrival: 'We are thrilled to welcome Kevin. His deep experience and focus on client-centered service perfectly align with our mission. Kevin's addition to our team strengthens our capacity to provide compassionate, highly skilled family law representation in the Dallas Fort Worth area.'

Davidson's joining Goranson Bain Ausley underscores the firm's ongoing dedication to delivering exceptional client service and legal excellence in family law.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, with local offices in Dallas , Plano , Austin , Granbury , and Fort Worth , renowned for providing constructive, strategic, and client-centered legal services. With a team of dedicated lawyers and a shared commitment to client priorities, GBA has emerged as a leader in the field of family law. The firm's continuous growth, both in size and influence, reflects its dedication to improving family law practices and delivering exceptional value to clients.

Goranson Bain Ausley was voted the #1 family law firm in Austin and Dallas by Texas Lawyer and awarded Tier 1 rankings in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms® by Best Lawyers® for Family Law and Family Law Mediation in Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth.