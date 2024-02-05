Terrorist Attack On A Police Station Claims Lives Of 10 Officers In D.I. Khan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Late at night, unidentified assailants launched a deadly attack on Chodhwan police station in Tehsil Daraban of Dera Ismail Khan, resulting in the tragic loss of 10 policemen's lives and leaving 6 others injured.

Haq, while the injured have been rushed to the hospital. Also Read: Pakistan Grants Limited Extension to Illegal Afghan Refugees' Stay The terrorists successfully fled the scene, prompting a search operation by police and security forces. The funeral prayers for the martyred officers will be held at the Ijaz Shaheed Police Line.

The assailants, armed with heavy weapons, targeted the police station at 3 am. The deceased officers include Muhammad Aslam, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Idris, Muhammad Imran, Safdar, ASI Kausar, Ehteram Syed, Rafiullah, and Hamid