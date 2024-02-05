LVC Global Holdings LLC Announces Strategic Cooperation With HMS Bergbau AG

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / LVC Global Holdings, LLC, an Energy, Natural Resources, and Infrastructure asset acquisition firm, and HMS Bergbau AG, a global commodity trading firm, announce a new strategic cooperation. The cooperation aims to synergize LVC's Global access and deal origination expertise, and HMS's longstanding trading experience in the commodities market. The goal is to create new market opportunities and fortify both companies' positions in the global energy, natural resources, and infrastructure markets.

Both LVC Global Holdings and HMS Bergbau AG share a commitment to innovation and excellence. This cooperation embodies our joint vision to optimize our extensive reach across the metals and commodity value chain. By integrating our unique strengths, we are establishing new benchmarks in commodities trading, as well as in the energy, natural resources, and infrastructure space.

About LVC Global Holdings, LLC

LVC Global Holdings is an international asset acquisition, investment and deal origination consulting platform that optimizes and monetizes opportunity flow across many verticals - to include (but not limited to) energy, natural resources, infrastructure, security, and defence. LVC Global has a keen interest across the Emerging and Frontier Markets, especially in Africa.

LVC Global Holdings deploys a risk-mitigated monetization approach by establishing royalties & streams, carried interest, trading transactions, exits focused on maximizing liquidity and public private partnerships and shapes their assets into structured, well-managed revenue generating platforms positioned to scale.

About HMS Bergbau AG

HMS Bergbau AG, a publicly traded company, is an internationally operating, independent commodities marketing company specializing in reliable just-in-time deliveries of commodities, energy products, ores, cement and other raw materials for industrial customers worldwide. HMS's annual volume turnover exceeds several million tons. HMS has been operational in Africa for over a decade.

As one of the leading commodity trading companies in Germany with decades of experience, comprehensive expertise, excellent global contacts and forward-looking development projects, HMS Bergbau AG is built on a solid foundation and has compelling growth prospects.

For more information, please contact:

Mina Nozari, Chief of Staff at LVC Global Holdings

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7833 137579

Website:

HMS Bergbau AG

c/o GFEI Aktiengesellschaft

Email: [email protected] ;

Phone: +49 3065 66 81 90

Website:

