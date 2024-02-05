Azerbaijan's Liberated Hadrut Is Ready For Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Polling station #108 located in the Hadrut settlement of
Khojavend region is fully ready for elections, Azernews reports, citing Ragil Alizada, Chairman
of the polling station, telling in an interview with
secki-2024.
"Polling station #108 of Shusha-Aghdam-Khojali-Khojavand
constituency #24 is located in the Hadrut settlement of the region.
I am proud to have witnessed this historic event both as chairman
of the polling station and as a voter in my native land during the
election process," Alizada said.
The chairman said that preparations for the February 7
presidential elections in the polling station have been completed,
and necessary conditions have been created for the election process
to hold in transparent and democratic conditions.
"Besides, our precinct is equipped with the necessary technical
and methodical means, fire safety, uninterrupted communication and
electricity."
"Booths have been installed for citizens to vote freely. The
polling station is equipped with transparent ballot boxes, ink,
ultraviolet lamps, and other materials. The precinct chairman,
secretary, and members are continuously working to ensure that the
first presidential elections in Hadrut are held in accordance with
the law. The electoral lists have been clarified, and 526 voters
are registered in each precinct. We have already received the
ballots from the district election commission. In a word, we are
fully prepared and waiting for the election day," Alizada
added.
