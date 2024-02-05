Ukraine's Air Force Reveals Criteria For Selecting Future F-16 Pilots

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian pilots currently undergoing training on F-16 aircraft were selected in line with certain criteria, including combat training, combat experience, and English language proficiency.

That's according to Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports with reference to ArmyInform .

"Pilots who had passed the relevant tests went for training. Among the criteria for the selection of pilots is combat training, combat experience, specialized education, and English language proficiency in order to quickly master the curriculum," Ihnat said.

He added that the Ukrainian pilots have been doing well in training: "They are already flying those warplanes. We need to realize that our pilots will face challenges in Ukraine that perhaps even the instructors have not faced much in their professional career. This is about intercepting such targets as Shahed kamikaze drones and cruise missiles. All of that they can learn with Western instructors."

The spokesman for the Air Force Command clarified that the training is taking place according to plan and schedules agreed with the Western partners.

Earlier, Ihnat reported that there are currently no female pilots among F-16 trainees.