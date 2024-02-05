Zelensky Visits Mobile Air Defense Groups' Training Center In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine visited a training center for mobile air defense groups, deployed in Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the President's Office , Ukrinform saw.

During a working trip to Dnipropetrovsk region, Zelensky visited the training center where mobile fire groups undergo training, the report reads.

The president was briefed on the current staffing of mobile fire groups. He also observed the training process in the specialized classes involving multimedia simulators of the Fagot ATGM and Igla MANPADS, as well as live-fire exercises.















































Zelensky conferred state awards on individual servicemen from Territorial Defense and Operational Command East of Ukraine's Ground Forces.

"I'd like to thank you for intercepting enemy air targets, for protecting our country, our families, for protecting Ukraine. I wish you all good health and only victory. Keep up the good work! Glory to Ukraine!" the president said, addressing the military.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 4, Zelensky discussed with Air Force Command East measures to enhance the air defense network protecting settlements and infrastructure in the area.