Kuwait D. Foreign Minister Receives Saudi, Greek, Indian Envoys

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday Saudi Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Khaled al-Saud, discussing bilateral ties and issues of joint concern. Separately, he hosted the Greek Ambassador, Ioannis Plotas, discussing bilateral relations, and the Indian envoy, Dr. Adarsh Swaika, holding talks on means of cementing the bilateral relations between the two countries. (end) rk

