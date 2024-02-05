Municipality Oks Temporary Cmte For People Of Special Challanges' Affairs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipal Council in its session Monday approved a request to form a temporary five-member committee for affairs of people of special challenges.

This panel aims to collaborate with all relevant entities in the affairs of disabled people through regular workshops to understand their needs and develop optimal designs.

The Municipal Council returned the proposal to the technical committee for the establishment of a sea bridge connecting Al-Mutlaa City (residential destrict) to Kuwait city, inviting various entities to express their opinions.

Board members emphasized the significance of the proposal, with planning conducted by international companies as Al-Mutlaa's population is expected to reach 400,000.

They affirmed necessity of linking up the residential district with Al-Assima (the capital) via a bridge over the sea waters spanning for only 29 kms, instead of 44 kms on land.

The board approved a proposal by the ministry of electricity, water and energy to establish a main relay station in Doha for serving the entertainment city project.

It also blessed an amendment of the decision to develop Al-Mubarakiya market, where the municipality will be able to reconstruct Imam Abdul-Rahman Al-Faisal Museum, deemed a cultural bridge with Saudi Arabia (end)

