Kuwait Prime Minister Receives Chief Editors

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Monday chief editors of local newspapers and representatives of media outlets -- with attendance of Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi. The meeting was attended by the head of the prime minister's diwan, Abdulaziz Dekheel Al-Dekheel, and senior State officials. (end) afh

