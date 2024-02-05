The BLT Built Design Awards 2024 Invites Architects And Design Professionals To Showcase Global Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Black House (Casa Negra) by A-01 (A Company / A Foundation), Costa Rica. Photo Credit: A-01 / Azure Peace

Interior Design of the Year 2023, Flat #6, Brazil. Studio Mk27. Photo Credit: Fran Parente and Christian Møller Andersen

BLT Built Design Awards logo.

Whether established architects or interior designers, BLT Built Design Awards offer a platform for their work to be recognized among the best in the world.

BUDAPEST, BUDAPEST, SWITZERLAND, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The renowned 3C Group has officially opened submissions for the fourth edition of the BLT Built Design Awards . These awards aim to acknowledge the expertise of professionals engaged in the realization of exceptional projects on a global scale, encompassing architectural firms, interior designers, landscape studios, and construction product innovators.The program is open to professional, emerging designers and students until September 29th, 2024, promising to attract entries from some of the most forward-thinking firms from all around the world!In 2023, the awards received over 700 submissions from 45 countries, showcasing the astonishing range and quality of projects, with top winners including Haus Balma, Switzerland, by Kengo Kuma & Associates for Architectural Design of the Year, Flat #6 in Brazil by Studio Mk27 for Interior Design of the Year, Phase Shifts Park by Mosbach Paysagistes for Landscape Architecture of the Year, while RENCO from the United States secured Construction Product Design of the Year.Co-founder and Program Director, Astrid Hébert, expressed, "The BLT Built Design Awards bring together the best and brightest in architecture and design, spotlighting inspired projects, accomplished leaders, and their innovative ideas. We are proud to support and promote these professionals, both established and emerging, as they push the boundaries of what is possible in the construction industry."The award winners are selected through an in-depth voting process conducted by a jury panel consisting of renowned architects, academics, media representatives and industry experts. Their selections showcase international design excellence, avant-garde architectural concepts, new sustainability approaches and creativity in architecture, construction, interior and landscape design.The 2024 jury, comprising experienced architects, designers, developers, academics, and media representatives, will select the winners in each category in October 2024. Past jurors have included Stanislas Helou, founder of Thinking Luxury; Sonsoles Vela Navarro, Associate Director of the Architectural Program and Lecturer at Tulane University; Waad El Hadidy, president of The Medusan; and Thomas Hoepf, FAIA, Senior Vice President and Design Director at EXP Architects + Engineers, among others. The 2024 jury members will be announced later this year.The BLT Built Design Awards Gala in Switzerland last November, held at the stunning KKL Luzern, welcomed influential figures from the global design community. Imagine being part of this prestigious event, where renowned personalities such as Zaha Hadid Architects and Studio MK27 were honored for their outstanding contributions. Joining the BLT Built Design Awards Gala offers a unique opportunity to showcase expertise, connect with industry leaders, and celebrate a shared passion for innovation.Register now to be a part of this exciting opportunity and take advantage of the early bird discount of 10% for registrations made before March 31st. Don't miss out - visit bltawards for more information and to register.

