Sushmita Sen: Had My Share Of Ups And Downs With My Children

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen has reflected upon the universal struggle of maintaining the bond between a mother and her child, sharing about the ups and downs with her own children.

Sushmita, who plays the titular character in the thriller series 'Aarya' said: "It's every mother's worst nightmare to see her children go against her. No matter who you ask, that's something that unifies us all. None of us want our children in danger, afraid, or feeling unprotected. We never want them to turn against us. Aarya, as you've seen in part one of this season, reaches that heartbreaking point."

Sen, who is the mother of two adopted daughters -- Renee, and Alisah, added: "While I'm grateful not to experience it to the extent Aarya does, I've had my share of ups and downs with my children, like any mother. I've channeled those emotions into portraying the pain my character feels on screen."

'Aarya Antim Vaar' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.

--IANS

sp/kvd