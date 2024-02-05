Virtune Discloses Its Public Bitcoin Wallet Address As An Additional Step Towards Increased Transparency With Its Virtune Bitcoin ETP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, February 5th, 2024 – Virtune has announced its commitment to market transparency by disclosing its Bitcoin holdings and wallet address.

This initiative is a significant step in Virtune's ongoing effort to provide complete oversight and earn widespread trust from investors.

Virtune offers 100% collateralized and physically-backed Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) that give investors exposure to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink, Polkadot, Arbitrum, and a Top 10 index.

The physically backed structure of these products ensures a regulated environment prioritizing maximum investor protection and maintains a 1:1 correlation with the underlying assets.

With the disclosure of its Bitcoin holdings, alongside the coin entitlement (amount of Bitcoin) per ETP, Virtune allows investors to independently verify on the blockchain the exact amount of Bitcoin backing its ETPs.

This transparency provides investors with the confidence that the Virtune Bitcoin ETP is fully backed by Bitcoin. Moreover, this transparency not only instills trust in investors, particularly in times of market volatility, but it also enables them to closely monitor the product's development as our Authorized Participants (APs) regularly engage in creation and redemption processes.

Virtune is dedicated to innovating sophisticated crypto ETPs and aims to establish a trustworthy environment for both institutional and retail investors. This latest move is a crucial step in that direction.

For a comprehensive view of Virtune's Bitcoin wallet address, security requirements in Bitcoin, Bitcoin per ETP and weight, visit their website.

Details of the Bitcoin holdings are available on the Virtune Bitcoin ETP product page at virtune:



About Virtune AB (Publ)

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm, is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our skilled team, we provide investors on a global scale with access to innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the changing landscape of the global crypto market.