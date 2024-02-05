Agricultural Tractors Market To Garner $97.8 Billion Globally By 2031 At 5.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agricultural Tractors Market

The agricultural tractors market is expected to witness significant growth

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Agricultural Tractors Market by Power Output (Less than 30 HP, 30 to 50 HP, 51 to 100 HP, more than 100HP), by Drive Type (2 Wheel Drive, 4 Wheel Drive), by Propulsion (ICE, Electric, and Hybrid), by Operation (Manual, Autonomous): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global agricultural tractors market is expected to reach $97.8 billion by 2031. The market garnered a revenue of $59.1 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at CAGR of 5.6% during the 2022-2031 period.

Request Sample Pages Now:

By power output, the 30 to 50 HP segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 with around one-third of the total share. Growing use of agricultural tractors in countries like India, China, U.S., etc., is estimated to propel the market ahead. However, the more than 100 HP is predicted to have the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the analysis timeframe. Overall increase in agricultural related activities such as sowing, planting, and crop cultivation in several countries might result in the expansion of the market.

There are prominent key factors that drive growth of the agricultural tractors market, such as government support for development of agricultural activities, increase in adoption of precision farming, and advancements in tractor technology. The market economy is also responsible for growth of the agricultural tractors industry. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are growing economies. In recent years, agricultural equipment manufacturers are coming up with the zero emission technologies such as electric powered tractors and hydrogen fueled tractors. Research on hydrogen and electric as a potential fuel to power zero-emission tractors has been on rise in recent years. The development of new hybrid equipment, which can work on both fuel as well as batteries, decrease operational costs, and significantly increase productivity, fuels the growth of the global agricultural tractor market .

Procure Complete Research Report Now:

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

The growth of the global agricultural tractors market can be attributed to the rise in adoption of precision farming due to increasing governmental support for the agriculture sector. Moreover, the extensive demand for fuel-efficient tractors is projected to push the market ahead. Additionally, technological innovations in tractor technology are expected to open up new avenues in the market.

Prominent Market Players

SDF, Agco Tracto (Fendt), Escorts Tractors, Eicher Tractors, Force Tractors, Gromax Agri Equipment Limited, Standard Tractors, Captain Tractors, Mahindra Tractors, Swaraj Tractors, Kubota Tractor, JCB, Sonalika Tractors, John Deere Tractors, Monarch Tractor Electric Tractor, SOLECTRAC, New Holland Tractors

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:

By region, the Asia-Pacific agricultural tractors market generated the highest market revenue in 2021 with around half of the total revenue. Moreover, the same region is anticipated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 6.3% in the analysis period. Major economic development in different countries of this region will help the market to prosper in this region in the coming period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By power output, the more than 100HP segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By drive type, the 4 wheel drive segment is projected to lead the global agricultural tractors market

By propulsion, the electric and hybrid segment is projected to lead the global agricultural tractors market

By operation, the autonomous segment is projected to lead the global agricultural tractors market

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market -

Electric Bikes Market -

Electric Vehicle Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn