application management services market

is estimated to grow by USD 36.43 billion

from 2022

to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.11 % during the forecast period. The ability of AMS offerings to enhance cost savings

is notably driving

growth.

Application Management Services (AMS) help businesses reduce costs and streamline project portfolio management by centralizing IT infrastructure. This centralization enables better decision-making, improved performance, and avoids duplicating efforts, leading to lower operating costs. As businesses face diverse environments, particularly large enterprises, managing IT across multiple sites becomes challenging. AMS allows them to consolidate IT infrastructure, saving costs and enhancing performance by streamlining operations and services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Application Management Services Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

-

Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mercer LLC, Meteorite Informatics Pte. Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Resolute Technology Solutions Inc., Rimini Street Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unisys Corp., Wipro Ltd., and Mindtree Ltd. are key companies.

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Discrete AMS and Embedded AMS), End-user (Small, medium enterprises, and Large enterprises), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).



The market share growth by the

discrete AMS

segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

Discrete Application Management Services (AMS) ensure alignment with business strategies, track project contributions, and enhance customer satisfaction while reducing risks. The global discrete AMS market is driven by the need to cut costs and improve business processes. Additionally, the rise of social media has led vendors to offer more adaptable and collaborative software, enhancing business communication and marketing opportunities.

By geography, the global application management services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global application management services market.

North America

is estimated to

contribute

38% to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period. In North America, application management services are in high demand from large corporations, SMEs, and government organizations across various sectors like BFSI, telecom, public sector, and oil and gas. Vendors are updating their offerings due to increased competition, with the US leading in adoption, followed by Canada and Mexico. The region benefits from English-speaking outsourcing vendors in countries like Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Mexico.

Insights on the contribution of various segments including country and region, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

The rise of hybrid application integration technology is an emerging trend in growth .

A longer implementation process

is a major challenge impeding growth.

Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-

Application Management Services: Benefits

Application Management Services (AMS) provide numerous benefits across different industries. AMS helps in managing and optimizing application software, whether on-premises or on the cloud, ensuring efficient utilization of resources. It supports the development and maintenance of mobile apps, ensuring they meet business needs. AMS also encompasses managed services for mobile device management, ensuring that mobile devices are secure and optimized for business use. Additionally, AMS involves strategic management of IT resources, aligning them with business goals. This includes managing web applications and ensuring their smooth operation. Overall, AMS helps organizations leverage technology efficiently, whether for internal operations or customer-facing applications.

What are the key data covered in this Application Management Services Market report?



CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Application Management Services Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size

and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Application Management Services industry across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Application Management Services vendors

