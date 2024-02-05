Join Expanse Studios At ICE 2024 London: Visit S5-300 For The Ultimate Igaming Innovations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios is thrilled to announce the participation in ICE 2024 London, one of the most anticipated events in the world of online gaming.



For the last time in London, the expo will take place at the ExCeL London from February 4th to 6th, 2024. Our booth is S5-300 , and it promises to be a hub of excitement, showcasing our latest releases and engaging with future partners and industry enthusiasts.

Expanse Studios: A Showcase of iGaming Excellence Bidding Farewell to London

At Expanse Studios, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of online gaming, and ICE 2024 provides the perfect stage for us to do just that. For the last time to showcase in London when it comes to the landmark ICE event, here's a glimpse of what you can expect at our booth:

Leprechaun Wish – The Magic of Irish Fortune

Dive into the enchanting world of Irish folklore with our latest sensation, Leprechaun Wish.

You will explore the unique Buy Bonus feature, allowing players to skip straight to the coveted Bonus game.

With an enticing RTP of 97.23%, this game promises ample opportunities for substantial wins.

Shaolin Crew – Unleash the Power of the Monks

Prepare for action-packed gameplay with Shaolin Crew, a Megaways adventure.

Dynamic reels and the thrill of cascade slots await players.

Immerse yourself in an experience that offers endless possibilities with every spin.

Piñata Loca – Join the Fiesta of Cascading Slot Wins

Piñata Loca invites players to a vibrant Mexican-themed fiesta, complete with cascade slots.

The alluring Bonus Buy feature and a commendable RTP of 96.10% add to the excitement.

Chase thrilling wins while enjoying the festive ambiance.

See you at the booth S5-300 to experience the future of iGaming firsthand.

Let's explore opportunities, share insights, and embark on a journey to redefine online entertainment.

