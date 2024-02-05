Protein Crisps Market Size, Witness Highest Growth, Regional Outlook And Future Scope By 2031 | General Mills, Kellogg's

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

They provide extra protein, making them ideal snacks for health-conscious consumers or fitness enthusiasts looking to build muscle and manage hunger.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Protein crisps are convenient, nutrient dense snacks made from ingredients like nuts, seeds, fruits or vegetables with added protein ingredients like pea, rice or whey. They provide sustenance and crunch between meals.Market Dynamics:The protein crisps market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to rising awareness towards health and wellness among consumers. Protein crisps are becoming increasingly popular due to their high protein and low carbohydrate content. They aid in weight management and muscle building. Additionally, demand for gluten-free and plant-based snacks is increasing which is further fueling the growth of the protein crisps market. Major market players included in this report are:★ General Mills★ Kellogg's★ PepsiCo★ Post Holdings★ Quest Nutrition*Disclaimer: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.Detailed Segmentation:By Source✦ Plant-based✦ Animal-based✦ OthersBy Type✦ Chips✦ Bars✦ Jerky✦ Trail Mix✦ Baked Crisps✦ Protein BallsBy Packaging✦ Pouches✦ Boxes✦ Cans✦ Wrappers✦ Bags✦ JarsBy End User✦ Athletes✦ Bodybuilders✦ Casual Exercisers✦ Lifestyle UsersRegional Analysis:North America (U.S., Canada)Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)✦ Major Driver: Innovative Product Launches by Key PlayersThe protein crisps market is growing due to continuous new product launches by established players. The companies are innovating in terms of flavors, textures, and ingredients to cater to the evolving consumer preferences. For instance, various companies offer protein crisps in unique flavors like pizza, ranch, and southwest chipotle to appeal to different tastes. Some manufacturers have introduced varieties mixed with superfoods like acai, goji berries, etc. to deliver extra nutritional value. Furthermore, protein crisps are available in wholesome grains, pulses, and veggie varieties for health-conscious flexitarians and vegans. The companies are also offering protein crisps in convenient pack sizes targeted towards on-the-go consumption. The innovative launches and versatile options in terms of flavors and ingredients are expanding the consumer base of protein crisps.✦ Major Restrain: High Price Compared to Other Snack OptionsOne major challenge restraining the growth of the protein crisps market is their higher price point compared to regular potato chips and other mass-market snacks. While protein crisps are highly nutritious, the inclusion of various superfoods and protein sources increases the production cost. This makes protein crisps more expensive for everyday consumption. Most consumers in price-sensitive markets may not find them affordable enough to replace regular chips and snacks. The manufacturers will need to optimize their supply chains and find low-cost production methods to make protein crisps competitively priced. Until then, high prices will continue to limit the mainstream adoption of protein crisps to some extent.✦ Major Opportunity: Rising Online Distribution ChannelsThe growing e-commerce industry globally presents a massive opportunity for the protein crisps market players. Online retail platforms allow companies to promote the various health attributes of protein crisps to a wide consumer base. Products that promise wellness and lifestyle benefits especially appeal to urban millennials who heavily rely on digital shopping. E-commerce also helps protein crisp brands establish their presence in remote areas without physical store infrastructure. Various companies are partnering with leading online grocery retailers and offering subscription options to tap into the ever-growing online retail market. Shipping and subscription services ensure convenient at-home availability of protein crisps. Moreover, online platforms leverage digital marketing strategies to create awareness about new nutritional snacks like protein crisps. The growth of e-commerce provides ample scope for protein crisp vendors to expand their customer reach.✦ Major Trend: Increasing Popularity of Plant-Based Protein VarietiesOne key trend influencing the protein crisps market is the rising consumer interest in plant-based proteins. With growing health, environmental and ethical concerns, many people are reducing meat consumption and opting for vegetarian diets. Plant-based protein sources like pulses, nuts, and grains are emerging as popular alternatives to meat-based snacks. Several manufacturers have responded to this shift by developing protein crisps made from lentils, chickpeas, pea, etc. Others advertise the use of organic and non-GMO plant proteins. Also, innovative textures that resemble meaty or seafood flavors further appeal to vegans and flexitarians. With plant-based lifestyles gaining worldwide acceptance, the demand for green protein snacks like pulses-based protein crisps will likely surge over the coming years. Companies positioning themselves ahead of this trend will find more market success. Chapter No. 1 Introduction1.1. Report Description1.1.1. Purpose of the Report1.1.2. USP & Key Offerings1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Target Audience1.4. Report ScopeChapter No. 2 Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings2.1.1. Top Investment Pockets2.1.1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type2.1.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End Use2.1.1.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Region2.2. Market Snapshot2.3. Global Protein Crisps Market, 2018 – 2022 (US$ Million)2.4. Insights from Primary RespondentsChapter No. 3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis3.1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic, By Region3.1.1. North America3.1.2. Europe3.1.3. Asia Pacific3.1.4. Latin America3.1.5. The Middle East and AfricaChapter No. 4: Company Profiles4.1 Company Overview4.2 Financial elements4.3 Product Landscape4.4 SWOT Analysis4.5 Systematic OutlookChapter No. 5: Assumptions and AcronymsChapter No. 6: Research MethodologyChapter No. 7: Contact (Continue . . .) 