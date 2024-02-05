Free To Use Restaurant Takeaway Ordering, A New Ordering System For Takeaways Launched By UK's 2020Media

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rex wickham, 2020MediaLONDON, LONDON, UK, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Free to Use Restaurant Takeaway Ordering is a web and app-based platform that allows restaurants and takeaways to create their own online takeaway ordering service, without paying any fees to middlemen or third-party platforms. With Free to Use Restaurant Takeaway Ordering, restaurants and takeaways can easily set up their own branded website, menu, discounts, and payment options, and start taking takeaway orders directly from their customers.Free to Use Restaurant Takeaway Ordering is designed to help restaurants and takeaways increase their sales, reduce their costs, and improve their customer loyalty. By eliminating the commissions and fees charged by other online ordering platforms, Free to Use Restaurant Takeaway Ordering enables restaurants and takeaways to keep 100% of their profits and offer better prices to their customers. Moreover, by having their own online ordering system, restaurants and takeaways can build their own customer database, communicate with their customers directly, and offer personalised promotions and rewards.Free to Use Restaurant Takeaway Ordering is also easy to use and manage. Restaurants and takeaways can access their orders and payments from any device, and update their customers on the order status via email and SMS. Free to Use Restaurant Takeaway Ordering also provides business reporting and analytics tools to help restaurants and takeaways monitor their performance and optimise their operations.In addition to online ordering, Free to use Restaurant Takeaway Ordering also offers a table booking feature, which allows customers to reserve a table at their favourite restaurant or takeaway in advance. Customers can choose their preferred date, time, and number of guests, and receive instant confirmation and reminders via email and SMS. Restaurants can also manage their table bookings from the Free to use Restaurant Takeaway Ordering app, which notifies them of new, upcoming, and cancelled reservations. This feature helps restaurants optimise their seating capacity, reduce no-shows, and enhance customer satisfaction.Free to Use Restaurant Takeaway Ordering is available now for any takeaway in the UK, with a simple yearly website hosting plan. Restaurants and takeaways can sign up for Free to Use Restaurant Takeaway Ordering at [2020Media/takeaway]( ) and start taking orders today.About 2020Media2020Media is a UK-based company that offers web hosting and digital solutions for businesses and individuals. Founded in 1999, 2020Media has been providing reliable, secure, and affordable web hosting services, as well as domain registration, email hosting, web design, and online marketing solutions. 2020Media is committed to delivering high-quality products and services, and excellent customer support. For more information, visit [2020Media]( ) or contact sales@2020media.

