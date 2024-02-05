Russian economy doing better than EU equals

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Friday that the country's economy has exceeded initial expectations, projecting a growth rate of up to 4 percent for the year 2023. This anticipated growth outpaces European counterparts and surpasses the global average, defying the challenges posed by Western sanctions. Preliminary estimates suggest that the Russian GDP for 2023 could land between 3.5 percent and 4 percent, a notable accomplishment given the economic pressures faced by the nation.



Addressing the Digital Almaty 2024 forum in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Mishustin highlighted that this growth projection surpasses the average figures for the world, developed countries, and Europe, as indicated by World Bank data published in January. This upbeat assessment comes on the heels of Mishustin's earlier statement emphasizing the positive dynamics witnessed across every industrial sector in the country over the past year, indicating a resilient and sustainable growth trajectory.



The prime minister's growth projection stands notably higher than the latest forecast provided by the Russian central bank, which anticipated the economy to grow by approximately 2.7 percent in 2023, primarily driven by robust domestic demand. This unexpected surge in economic performance is also reflected in the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast, which significantly raised its growth outlook for the Russian economy in 2024. The IMF now expects a growth rate of 2.6 percent this year, marking a substantial increase from its October forecast of a 1.1 percent gain.



While the precise factors contributing to this robust economic performance remain to be seen, Mishustin's announcement and the IMF's revised forecast underscore the resilience of the Russian economy in the face of external pressures, sparking discussions about the potential drivers of this unexpected positive momentum and the broader implications for global economic dynamics.











