CAN: Early Cancer Detection Clinic Opens In Al-Faiha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Chief of Cancer Aware National Campaign (CAN) Dr. Khalid Al-Saleh announced the opening of early cancer detection clinic in Abdulrahman Al-Abdulghani Center in Al-Faiha, as part of the 9th Gulf week for Cancer Awareness in cooperation with Al-Faiha Health Committee.

In his speech during the opening ceremony on Monday, Al-Saleh said this comes within the cooperation agreement signed with the committee aimed at increasing awareness regarding early cancerous tumors detection in Al-Faiha area.

He noted that a cooperation strategy was developed to further spread preventative measures against non-infectious chronic diseases, as it is one of the 17 sustainable development goals related to health, as well as Kuwait 2035 vision.

According to Kuwait Cancer Control Center statistics about the 10 most common cancers in the year 2019, cases have reached 859 for men and 1,453 for women, stated Al-Saleh.

For her part, Director of Primary Health Care at the Health Ministry Dr. Amal Al-Saqabi stated that early detection results in high recovery rates, indicating that all measures have been taken to open the clinic and train doctors in cooperation with CAN campaign to achieve the desired goals.

In turn, Director of Abdulrahman Al-Abdulghani Center Dr. Anwar Bu Hamra said that such community initiatives enhance the Ministry's efforts and achieve Kuwait Vision 2035, noting that the adoption of Al-Faiha as a health city makes it the fifth in the country. (end)

